2 months ago
Norwegian Air expects to receive its first Boeing MAX jetliners June 29
June 15, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 2 months ago

Norwegian Air expects to receive its first Boeing MAX jetliners June 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle expects to take delivery of its first two 737 MAX jetliners from Boeing on June 29, and plans to exercise further options for the aircraft to boost its fleet renewal, the budget carrier told Reuters on Thursday.

Boeing earlier this month said it had delayed delivery of Norwegian's first MAX to resolve a technical issue.

"We have previously said late June, but we have now received a date from Boeing, which is June 29," a Norwegian Air spokeswoman said of the plane, the latest version of the U.S. aircraft maker's best-selling model. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

