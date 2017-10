Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 202 jetliners in the third quarter, up from 188 in the same period a year earlier.

The company delivered 145 of its single-aisle 737s in the quarter, up from 120 a year earlier, and 35 787 Dreamliners, down from 36. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)