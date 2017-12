Dec 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it would raise its quarterly dividend by 20 percent to $1.71 per share and replace its existing share repurchase program with a new $18 billion authorization.

The new dividend will be payable March 2 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 9, the planemaker said.

The company said it expected that repurchases under the new buyback program would be made over the next 24 to 30 months.