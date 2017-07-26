FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Boeing raises 2017 earnings forecast
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 9 days ago

Boeing raises 2017 earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago when it booked a charge, and raised its full-year core profit forecast.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners said it expects 2017 core earnings per share in a range of $9.80 to $10.00, up from its previous forecast of $9.20 to $9.40.

Boeing earned $1.76 billion, or $2.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $234 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last year's results included more than $2 billion in charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft programs.

The company's core earnings, which excluded some pension and other costs, were $2.55 per share in the quarter.

Revenue fell 8.1 percent to $22.74 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 183 from 199. Boeing said it continues to expect to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.