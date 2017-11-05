FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United weighs purchase of new Boeing 767 passenger jets -WSJ
November 5, 2017 / 6:30 PM / in 16 hours

United weighs purchase of new Boeing 767 passenger jets -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc is considering replacing wide-body planes with new Boeing 767 passenger jets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The move would mark a reversal for Boeing Co, which stopped making the passenger version of the jet three years ago. The aerospace company has been eyeing ways to restart production of the model, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the plans.

United has been looking at options for replacing some 767 passenger jets used on transatlantic routes and to South America and whose average age is about 20 years old, according to the report.

Neither United Continental nor Boeing responded immediately to requests for comment or confirmation on the report. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

