Bolivia says signs $1.6 bln in gas deals with Repsol, Petrobras

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s government on Tuesday signed natural gas exploration and production agreements with Spain’s Repsol, Brazil’s Petrobras, and Royal Dutch Shell that are expected to bring nearly $1.6 billion in investment into the sector and boost output, President Evo Morales said at an industry summit.

The deals cover blocks in the Iguazu, San Telmo and Astillero gas areas in which Bolvia’s state-run YPFB would be partner. Repsol would lead the Iguazu consortium with Royal Dutch Shell a minority partner, while Petrobras would lead the other two, he said. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Sandra Maler)