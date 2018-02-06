Bolivian consumer prices rise 0.3 percent in January

LA PAZ, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in January as heavy rains and flooding prompted a spike in food prices, the official National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.

Economy Minister Mario Guillén told reporters that 2018 inflation would total 4.5 percent, higher than the 2.71 percent figure in 2017. The government said it would take action to stabilize the prices of basic goods in the coming months, given the expected continued rise in food prices. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)