MONTREAL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Quebec’s largest pension fund said on Monday a decision by Airbus SE to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc.’s CSeries “strengthens the company.”

The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, which holds a 30 percent stake in Bombardier’s rail division, said the deal improves the company’s “prospects for growth, and makes the company more robust over the long term, which is important to shareholders.”