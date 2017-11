TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc should look at all options for its transportation business including partnering with China’s state-owned CRRC, one of Bombardier’s biggest shareholders said on Wednesday.

“I think we have to look at everything. Every opportunity that comes up ought to be looked at,” Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec Chief Executive Officer Michael Sabia told reporters when asked about a deal with CRRC. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)