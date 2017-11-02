FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier CEO says CSeries jet engine delays are "short-term"
November 2, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Bombardier CEO says CSeries jet engine delays are "short-term"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told analysts that engine delays that have reduced deliveries of the company’s CSeries jets this year are a “short-term issue” that supplier Pratt & Whitney is “actively addressing.”

Bombardier said on Thursday it expects to deliver about 20-22 CSeries narrowbody jets, down from 30, in 2017 following engine delays by supplier Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
