FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier signs deal with Spicejet for 50 Q400 turboprop planes
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 29, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 20 days ago

Bombardier signs deal with Spicejet for 50 Q400 turboprop planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Airplane maker Bombardier Inc has sealed a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India’s SpiceJet, carrying a list price of $1.7 billion, the Canadian company said on Friday.

Bombardier said the order, the subject of an initial letter of intent in June, was the largest it had received so far for the 90-seater aircraft.

Bombardier is currently at the center of a trade row between Canada and the United States after a complaint by Boeing Co led to the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose a preliminary 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.