Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to implement a financial restructuring and explore a potential sale of the company, the department store operator said on Sunday.

Bon-Ton received a commitment of up to $725 million in debtor-in-possession financing to support its operations, the company said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)