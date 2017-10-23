MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Sean Rourke to wealth management division in L.A.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian bank, named Sean Rourke as senior wealth director in its wealth management division in Los Angeles.

Rourke joins from City National Bank and will report to Christopher Mone, president of the greater Los Angeles region, BNY Mellon said.

His appointment comes at a time when U.S. financial companies are ramping up their wealth management operations in a bid to lower reliance on more traditional businesses such as trading.

Rourke brings over 20 years of extensive experience in investment management, the company said. reut.rs/2iuqahs