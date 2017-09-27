FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boohoo raises full-year forecast after jump in first-half profit
September 27, 2017 / 6:18 AM / in 22 days

Boohoo raises full-year forecast after jump in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo raised its full-year revenue outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a 41 percent rise in first-half profit.

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online, has been a star UK stock market performer over the last year, with its shares rising 165 percent.

It made a pretax profit of 20.3 million pounds ($27.22 million) in the six months to Aug. 31, on revenue up 106 percent to 262.9 million pounds.

Boohoo said revenue growth for the full 2017-18 year was now expected to be around 80 percent, up from a forecast in June of around 60 percent. ($1 = 0.7457 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)

