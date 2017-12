LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator on Wednesday gave final clearance to Tesco’s 3.7 billion pound ($4.95 billion)takeover of wholesaler Booker , tightening the grip of the country’s largest retailer on its food market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had concluded the deal, announced in January, does not raise competition concerns.

The CMA had provisionally cleared the transaction in November.