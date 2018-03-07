FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Financials
March 7, 2018 / 8:42 AM / a day ago

Books for EIB 10yr EARN over EUR5bn, talk tightened 1bp

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) -

* Books EUR5bn+ (400m JLM). Guidance revised to MS-16 area. (8:39am)

* Guidance MS-15 area, benchmark size, tbp today. Due 14 Jan 2028, pay 14 Mar, Lux listing, 1k denoms. Short first coupon. (7:57am)

The EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB), rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, JP Morgan and SG CIB for its forthcoming new 10-year EARN. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation. The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are retail, eligible counterparties and professionals (all distribution channels). (March 6)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.