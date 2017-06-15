FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
REFILE-Booz Allen Hamilton says DOJ investigating accounting practices
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 15, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Booz Allen Hamilton says DOJ investigating accounting practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous word in last paragraph)

June 15 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.

The company said its audit processes had not identified any material weaknesses or "significant erroneous cost charging", according to a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2rB0v5C)

The company's shares fell about 12 percent to $34.50 after the bell. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.