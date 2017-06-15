REFILE-Booz Allen Hamilton says DOJ investigating accounting practices

(Corrects to remove extraneous word in last paragraph)

June 15 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.

The company said its audit processes had not identified any material weaknesses or "significant erroneous cost charging", according to a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2rB0v5C)

The company's shares fell about 12 percent to $34.50 after the bell.