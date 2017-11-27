FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnia secures $895 mln energy loan from China's Exim bank
Sections
Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
france
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
russia
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 27, 2017 / 1:22 PM / a day ago

Bosnia secures $895 mln energy loan from China's Exim bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bosnia secured a 750 million euro ($895 million) loan from China’s Exim bank on Monday to help Bosnian utility EPBiH build a new facility at its Tuzla coal-fired power plant, the Bosnian government said. The deal was signed during a two-day summit of China and Central European countries in Hungary, attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

EPBiH in 2014 picked a consortium, which includes China Gezhouba Group and Guandong Electric Power Design, to add the 450 megawatt (MW) unit, one of the largest investments in the Balkan country’s energy infrastructure, but the project has been delayed by red tape and negotiations over financing it. ($1 = 0.8377 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.