FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Five companies, JVs, consortia bid to build Bosnia highway section
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 20 days ago

Five companies, JVs, consortia bid to build Bosnia highway section

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, July 17 (Reuters) - Five companies, joint ventures and consortia from China, Turkey, Austria and Azerbaijan have submitted bids for the construction of a 100 million euros ($114.66 million) section of a north-to-south highway in Bosnia, a motorways company said on Monday.

China Gezhouba Group and the consortium of Power Construction Corporation of China and Azerbaijani Azvirt Limited Liability Comp. have bid to build the 11.75 km-long (7.3-mile) stretch of the pan-European Corridor VC, which runs through Bosnia from Budapest to the Croatian port of Ploce.

Turkish companies Cengiz Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS and a joint venture of Fernas and Ozgun Insaat have also submitted bids for the Pocitelj-Zvirovici sub-section in southern Bosnia, as has a joint venture of Austria's Strabag AG and Bosnia's Euro-Asfalt, the Bosniak-Croat Federation's Autoceste Federacije BiH said in a statement.

The construction of the section, which will entail a 945-metre bridge, three viaducts and a tunnel, will be financed from a loan agreed with the European Investment Bank (EIB), it said. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.