Five companies, JVs, consortia bid to build Bosnia highway section

SARAJEVO, July 17 (Reuters) - Five companies, joint ventures and consortia from China, Turkey, Austria and Azerbaijan have submitted bids for the construction of a 100 million euros ($114.66 million) section of a north-to-south highway in Bosnia, a motorways company said on Monday.

China Gezhouba Group and the consortium of Power Construction Corporation of China and Azerbaijani Azvirt Limited Liability Comp. have bid to build the 11.75 km-long (7.3-mile) stretch of the pan-European Corridor VC, which runs through Bosnia from Budapest to the Croatian port of Ploce.

Turkish companies Cengiz Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS and a joint venture of Fernas and Ozgun Insaat have also submitted bids for the Pocitelj-Zvirovici sub-section in southern Bosnia, as has a joint venture of Austria's Strabag AG and Bosnia's Euro-Asfalt, the Bosniak-Croat Federation's Autoceste Federacije BiH said in a statement.

The construction of the section, which will entail a 945-metre bridge, three viaducts and a tunnel, will be financed from a loan agreed with the European Investment Bank (EIB), it said. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Susan Thomas)