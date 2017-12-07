FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnia's m:tel cuts 2017 interim dividend payout
December 7, 2017 / 4:31 PM / a day ago

Bosnia's m:tel cuts 2017 interim dividend payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms firm m:tel will pay an interim dividend for 2017 of 25.4 million Bosnian marka ($15.4 million), the company said in a filing on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange.

The payment of the 0.05 marka per share dividend, down from an interim dividend of 0.06 marka for 2016, will start on Dec. 28, the company said.

Shares in the Banja Luka-based company traded down 0.88 percent at 1.12 marka on Thursday.

$1 = 1.65 Bosnian marka Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Mark Potter

