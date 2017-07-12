FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Bosnia's 300 MW Gacko power plant back online
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 12, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 25 days ago

Bosnia's 300 MW Gacko power plant back online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, July 12 (Reuters) - Bosnia's 300 megawatt (MW) coal-fired Gacko power plant has been reconnected to the grid after a problem with a conduit boiler system that occurred on Monday was resolved, the plant's sales and development director said on Wednesday.

"The plant was back online yesterday at 12 a.m (1000 GMT), it has been working and producing normally," Borivoje Vujicic told Reuters by telephone.

The Gacko and another 300 MW coal-fired plant at Ugljevik are run by Bosnia's second-largest power utility, ERS, which last week sought to buy power to cover a shortfall in the third quarter due to an overhaul at Ugljevik and lower water levels.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Susan Fenton

