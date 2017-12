Bosnian region raises $12 mln in 6-month T-bills auction at lower cost

SARAJEVO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation on Tuesday raised 20 million Bosnian marka ($12 million) through an auction of six-month treasury bills, aimed at helping it plug budget gap and finance maturing debt, the Finance Ministry said. Below are the auction details: Auction date Previous auction 12/12/17 13/06/17 6-month maturity Latest Previous YIELD 0.045 percent 0.27 percent OFFER 20 million marka 30 million marka TOTAL BIDS 79.5 million marka 31.9 million marka ASSIGNED 20 million marka 30 million marka ($1 = 1.658 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)