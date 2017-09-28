CORRECTED-Botswana's GDP growth speeds up in Q2

(Corrects date and day in first paragraph.)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Botswana’s economy expanded 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2017, up from 0.2 percent in the first quarter, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday.

The southern Africa country saw its economy expand by 1 percent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter compared with 0.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Statistics Botswana said trade, hotels and restaurants remained the major contributors (bit.ly/2fBqHNw). (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)