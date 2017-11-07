FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KFC in Botswana comes out of liquidation as JV takes over
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 7, 2017 / 10:52 AM / Updated a day ago

KFC in Botswana comes out of liquidation as JV takes over

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GABORONE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - KFC Botswana will come out of liquidation after a joint venture between Shell Fuel distributors, Vivo Energy Botswana and South African KFC franchise operator Baobab Khulisani agreed to buy the fast food chain.

KFC Botswana, whose portfolio includes 12 stores, was placed under liquidation in June 2016 after the company failed to pay debts owed to banks, suppliers and franchise holder Yum Brands .

The joint venture will run the franchise through a newly formed company, Baobab Energy Botswana.

“Baobab Energy Botswana plans to invest to grow the KFC business in Botswana and will both refresh and improve current KFC restaurants and look to open new ones, including adding more restaurants to Shell service stations,” Vivo Energy Botswana managing director Wayne Kingwill said in a statement. Completion of the transaction is subject to legal agreements and regulatory approvals. The companies did not reveal financial details of the transaction. (Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.