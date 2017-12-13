FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Botswana exchange lists IFC local currency bond
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
Sport
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
The wider image
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 13, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a day ago

Botswana exchange lists IFC local currency bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GABORONE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday listed a 250 million pula ($25 million) bond for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the exchange’s first local currency bond issued by a non-resident issuer.

Through the bond, the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will invest the 250 million pula in BBS Limited, a 41-year old building society in the process of demutualizing and converting into Botswana’s first homegrown commercial bank.

“The long-term funding will support the transformation of the (building) society into a full-service commercial bank financing underserved clients, including small and medium enterprises,” IFC Regional Director for Africa Oumar Seydi said.

The IFC investment in BBS is a senior loan, Seydi added.

$1 = 10.3950 pulas Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.