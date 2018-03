KUWAIT, March 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank plans to increase capital or issue a sukuk for a minimum of $250 million in 2019, the bank’s chief executive said on Sunday.

The funds would be used to expand the bank’s activities, Adel Abdul Wahab Al-Majed, CEO, told reporters after a shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Ahmed Hegagy; Editing by Michael Perry)