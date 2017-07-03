FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues, Vinci-led groups win contracts on new "Grand Paris" metro
#Industrials
July 3, 2017 / 9:48 AM / a month ago

Bouygues, Vinci-led groups win contracts on new "Grand Paris" metro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bouygues-led consortium wins 513 mln euros contract

* Vinci-led consortium wins 156 mln euros deal

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Consortia led by construction groups Bouygues and Vinci have won the last two contracts worth a total of 669 million euros ($762 million) on the new Paris Ligne 15 South metro line that forms part of large-scale expansion plans for the French capital.

The contracts were announced on Monday by Societe du Grand Paris, which is in charge of the overall project worth an estimated 25-30 billion euros, and due for completion by 2030.

At its heart lies one of the biggest infrastructure network projects in Europe, the Grand Paris Express, which consists of building a metro route ring around Paris (Line 15) and other lines for emerging neighborhoods (Lines 16, 17 and 18).

The consortium-led by Bouygues Travaux Publics won a contract worth 513 million euros and the consortium led by Vinci Construction France won a contract worth 156 million euros.

This brought the total amount of civil engineering contracts awarded on the 33 km-long Ligne 15 between Pont-de-Sevres and Noisy-Champs to 3.7 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8786 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

