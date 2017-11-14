FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK builder Bovis on track to meet 2017 profit expectations
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 14, 2017 / 7:14 AM / Updated a day ago

UK builder Bovis on track to meet 2017 profit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bovis , the subject of two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it was on course to meet profit expectations in 2017 as its new chief executive tries to turn the business around.

Bovis is expected to post a 20 percent drop in full-year pre-tax profit to 123 million pounds ($160 million), according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts, as it builds fewer homes and focuses on quality to tackle customer complaints.

“We are confident of delivering profit, pre one-off and exceptional costs, in-line with the board’s expectations for FY 2017 and a significant improvement in profits for FY 2018,” the housebuilder said on Tuesday. ​ (Reporting by Costas Pitas, reporting by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.