FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP-led group signs Azerbaijan oilfield extension deal
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 14, 2017 / 6:51 AM / a month ago

BP-led group signs Azerbaijan oilfield extension deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British oil major BP and Azeri state energy SOCAR on Thursday signed a contract extending its production sharing deal for Azerbaijan’s biggest oilfields until 2050.

The existing deal is due to expire in 2024 and BP-led consortium and SOCAR pledged to continue developing the giant Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) offshore fields, the largest in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin.

The shareholders in the consortium include BP, SOCAR, Chevron, Inpex, Statoil, ExxonMobil , TPAO, Itochu and ONGC Videsh. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.