BAKU, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Oil output at the BP-led Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oilfields in Azerbaijan totalled 22 million tonnes in January-September, BP-Azerbaijan said on Monday.

The company also produced 7.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas and 1.7 million tonnes of condensate in the same period. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)