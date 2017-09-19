BP's Thunder Horse platform shut temporarily on power issue -source

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc has temporarily suspended production at its Thunder Horse platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, a person familiar with the platform said Tuesday.

There is no structural damage at the platform, but the company took the decision to evacuate non-critical personnel during technical work, the person said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter was not public.

A company spokesman did not immediately comment. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)