BP restarts North Sea oilfields, except Andrew, after Forties fix

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) -

* A BP spokesman said that its major ETAP oilfield system as well as the Bruce field in the North Sea were restarting following the resumption of flows through the UK’s Forties pipeline.

* The spokesman said that the Andrew platfrom remained shut due to planned maintenance.

* The 450,000 barrel per day Forties pipeline was shut on Dec. 11 after a crack was found. After repairs, flows resumed at the start of this week.

* Flows through the pipeline are expected to return to normal levels in early January. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)