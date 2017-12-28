FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP restarts North Sea oilfields, except Andrew, after Forties fix
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 28, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

BP restarts North Sea oilfields, except Andrew, after Forties fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) -

* A BP spokesman said that its major ETAP oilfield system as well as the Bruce field in the North Sea were restarting following the resumption of flows through the UK’s Forties pipeline.

* The spokesman said that the Andrew platfrom remained shut due to planned maintenance.

* The 450,000 barrel per day Forties pipeline was shut on Dec. 11 after a crack was found. After repairs, flows resumed at the start of this week.

* Flows through the pipeline are expected to return to normal levels in early January. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.