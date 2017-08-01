FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
August 1, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 6 days ago

BP Q2 profit beats forecasts, falls after Angola write-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP beat expectations with a second-quarter net profit of $684 million on Tuesday although the result more than halved from the first quarter after a large charge for unsuccessful exploration in Angola.

BP's quarterly underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, came in at $684 million, compared with a company-provided analyst consensus forecast of $500 million.

That compared with a profit of $720 million a year earlier and $1.51 billion in the first quarter.

Brent crude oil prices averaged just below $50 a barrel in the second quarter, up from $45 a barrel a year earlier and little changed from the first quarter.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

