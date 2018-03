SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s financial exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday although revenues from equities and derivatives increased.

São Paulo-based B3’s recurring net income totaled 635.8 million reais ($195.56 million) in the quarter, 12 percent below the consensus estimate of 721.8 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 3.2511 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)