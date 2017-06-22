FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Braskem to invest $675 mln in 6th U.S.-based polypropylene plant
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 22, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 2 months ago

Braskem to invest $675 mln in 6th U.S.-based polypropylene plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.

Braskem expects to complete construction of the unit based in La Porte, Texas, in the first quarter of 2020.

The plant will have capacity to produce 450,000 tonnes of polypropylene per year, Braskem said in a statement.

Braskem shares are down nearly 7 percent in 2017 despite hopes of stronger operating profits as traders have eyed corruption investigations circling the petrochemical firm.

Braskem agreed to fines in Brazil and the United States to settle charges that it schemed with one of its main shareholders, Odebrecht SA, to bribe politicians and executives in Brazil. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.