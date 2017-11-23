FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Braskem CEO sees strong 2018 demand, possible currency boost
November 23, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

Braskem CEO sees strong 2018 demand, possible currency boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Braskem SA, Latin America’s largest petrochemical producer, has positive expectations for sales volumes in 2018, when a weaker Brazilian currency may boost earnings, Chief Executive Fernando Musa said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are likely to decline slightly in Brazil but will probably remain stable in the United States, Europe and Mexico, he said. Musa forecast operations in Mexico will be using 90 percent of capacity by year-end and exporting up to 15 percent of output in the short term. (Reporting by Gabiela Mello)

