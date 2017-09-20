FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Braskem denies reports on merger of stock classes
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 20, 2017 / 11:28 PM / in a month

Braskem denies reports on merger of stock classes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA said it is not studying a possible share restructuring, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Braskem preferred shares jumped at market open on Wednesday, finishing the day up 6.7 percent, after a local media report said the company was considering merging different types of stock into a single common class.

The report comes as major shareholders Petroleo Brasileiro SA and contractor Odebrecht SA mull a revised shareholder accord aimed at improving relations between the companies. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.