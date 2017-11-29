Brazil's Senate fails to pass aviation fuel tax reduction

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Senate resolution that would have reduced fuel costs for airlines in Brazil failed to muster the needed two-thirds majority on Wednesday and was shelved.

The measure that proposed a maximum 12 percent ICMS sales tax for all aviation, from crop dusters to passenger jets, would have benefited Brazil’s main domestic airlines LATAM Airlines , GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. and Avianca Brazil.