Brazil's Senate fails to pass aviation fuel tax reduction
November 29, 2017 / 9:56 PM / in 20 hours

Brazil's Senate fails to pass aviation fuel tax reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Senate resolution that would have reduced fuel costs for airlines in Brazil failed to muster the needed two-thirds majority on Wednesday and was shelved.

The measure that proposed a maximum 12 percent ICMS sales tax for all aviation, from crop dusters to passenger jets, would have benefited Brazil’s main domestic airlines LATAM Airlines , GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. and Avianca Brazil.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
