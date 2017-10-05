FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB Capital mulls bid for Brazil Viracopos airport-paper
#Banking and Financial News
October 5, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 14 days

Russia's VTB Capital mulls bid for Brazil Viracopos airport-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia’s second largest bank VTB, has signed a confidentiality agreement to negotiate rights to operate the airport in the Brazilian city of Campinas, Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday.

Terms of a deal to operate Viracopos airport have not been finalized with the Brazilian government due to uncertainty over the withdrawal of previous concessionaires, Folha reported, without naming its sources.

VTB Capital is part of state-run VTB Group in Russia and has a stake in a consortium that operates an airport in Saint Petersburg, the paper said.

In July, the shareholders of a company set up to run Brazil’s Viracopos airport decided to return the concession to the government, which is now seeking other bidders in a new auction.

ABV SA, which had won the Viracopos concession in 2012, cited unexpectedly low passenger traffic to waive rights to operate the airport.

The airport serves the city of Campinas in Sao Paulo state and is an important cargo hub, shipping 166,000 tonnes of freight in 2016, although that is only 40 percent of the initial plan. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

