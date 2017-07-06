FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Brazil auto output falls 15.4 pct in June, sales slip -industry
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 6, 2017 / 2:42 PM / a month ago

Brazil auto output falls 15.4 pct in June, sales slip -industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 15.4 percent and sales slipped 0.3 percent in June from May, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Automakers in Brazil produced 212,300 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 195,000 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea.

Compared with the same month a year ago, auto output in June rose 15.1 percent and sales grew 13.5 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.