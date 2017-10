SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian auto market should grow 40 percent in the next four years as Latin America’s largest economy emerges from its deepest recession in a century, the new head of Volkswagen AG in Brazil said on Monday.

“The economy will continue to grow by the end of this year and in the next,” Volkswagen Brazil head Pablo Di Si said at industry event Congresso Autodata Perspectivas 2018. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)