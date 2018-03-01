FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Banking and Financial News
March 1, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Brazil's Supreme Court approves banks settlement of 1 mln lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday approved the collective settlement of 1 million lawsuits lodged against the country’s biggest banks by clients who suffered deposit losses because of government economic programs in the 1980s and 1990s.

The banks will pay an estimated 10 billion reais ($3.07 billion) to settle the claims.

Banks and clients reached agreement in November.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA , Santander Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil SA are part of the agreement.

$1 = 3.2521 reais Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.