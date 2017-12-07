FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cenbank currently sees no risks from cryptocurrencies
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
December 7, 2017 / 12:10 PM / a day ago

Brazil cenbank currently sees no risks from cryptocurrencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank has identified no risks stemming from cryptocurrencies at this time, the head of the bank said on Thursday, after a more than 10-fold rise in the price of bitcoin this year stoked debate over the safety of such assets.

This week, Brazil’s central bank and securities regulator issued an official warning that cryptocurrencies are not under official oversight. Central Bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn on Thursday said international organizations have not found it necessary to introduce regulation, according to a transcript of his speech published to the bank’s website. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.