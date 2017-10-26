BNDES agrees to return an additional 17 bln reais to Brazil gov't

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has agreed to repay an additional 17 billion reais ($5.3 billion) to the National Treasury in a boost to policymaker efforts to curb public debt.

BNDES had already agreed in September to settle 33 billion reais worth of debt with the federal government this year. The board of BNDES will assess whether to conduct additional repayments in 2018, according to a Thursday statement.