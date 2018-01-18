FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Brazilian prosecutors ask BNY Mellon to return $2.5 bln to local fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors in Sao Paulo asked on Thursday that the local unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp return 8.2 billion reais ($2.56 billion) to local pension fund Postalis, according to a statement.

Prosecutors said the unit of BNY Mellon, which managed part of the assets held by Postalis, caused losses to the fund by performing irregular practices.

BNY Mellon was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 3.2090 reais Reporting by Iuri Dantas; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

