Brazil government to buy back all its Jan. 2019 dollar bonds
October 13, 2017 / 6:04 PM / in 8 days

Brazil government to buy back all its Jan. 2019 dollar bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will buy back all its dollar-denominated bonds due on January 2019, another step in its efforts to stretch out maturities.

In a statement on Friday, the National Treasury said it will exercise an option to repurchase $1.711 billion worth of January 2019 coupon-bearing dollar bonds.

Earlier this month, Brazil sold $3 billion worth of 10-year dollar bonds and repurchased $419 million worth of debt, taking advantage of growing investor optimism to cheapen its financing costs. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

