RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s shopping mall operator BR Malls Participações said on Tuesday it sold a 54.2 percent stake in its Maceio shopping mall, located in the state of Alagoas, for 170 million reais ($51.6 million), without disclosing the buyer.

The sale, whose proceeds will be used for future investments, is the third this year for the company, generating a total of 288.2 million reais. ($1 = 3.2954 reais) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Adrian Croft)