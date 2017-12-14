FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Congress approves national budget
December 14, 2017 / 10:53 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brazil Congress approves national budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Congress approved late on Wednesday a national budget for 2018 estimating 2.5 percent growth in gross domestic product, according to the Senate’s news agency website.

The budget also estimates a federal government primary deficit of 157 billion reais ($47.4 billion), 585 billion reais in pension-related spending, and 316 billion reais in interest payments on the government debt, the website said.

This is the first budget approved under rules that put a ceiling on public spending. ($1 = 3.3099 reais) (Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Ana Mano)

