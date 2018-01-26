Brazil's 2017 central gov't deficit $9.5 bln smaller than target -source

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2017 central government primary budget deficit came in around 30 billion reais ($9.5 billion) smaller than the official target due to rising tax revenue, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Brazil’s central government - comprised of the National Treasury, the central bank and the pension system - targets a 159 billion real budget deficit for 2017, not taking into account interest rate payments. The official figures are scheduled to be published on Tuesday.