January 26, 2018 / 5:53 PM / 3 days ago

Brazil's 2017 central gov't deficit $9.5 bln smaller than target -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2017 central government primary budget deficit came in around 30 billion reais ($9.5 billion) smaller than the official target due to rising tax revenue, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Brazil’s central government - comprised of the National Treasury, the central bank and the pension system - targets a 159 billion real budget deficit for 2017, not taking into account interest rate payments. The official figures are scheduled to be published on Tuesday.

$1 = 3.15 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
