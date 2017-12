BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday that a moderate reduction in the bank’s benchmark Selic rate, which currently stands at 7 percent, would be appropriate in February.

Speaking in the capital Brasilia, Goldfajn added that he will work in 2018 on adjusting private bank reserve requirements as a means of reducing costs in the sector, but doing so will not be used as a monetary policy tool. (Reporting by Mateus Maia; Writing by Gram Slattery)